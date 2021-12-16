YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Big 22 Class of 2021 was officially released on Wednesday, and this year eight of those players were juniors.

Broc Lowry from Canfield, Salem’s Jackson Johnson, Billy Skripac from South Range, Warren Harding’s Dalys Jett, Dru DeShields from West Branch, Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone, Jalen Wagner from Reynolds and East Liverpool’s Mason Ludwig will all be back for more next season.

So who else will contend for the Big 22 in 2022? Watch the video above to see some early contenders.

Sophomore Antuan Gardner broke the single season rushing record at Niles this year. Michael Palmer eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing at Girard. Crestview’s Roclen Bettura did the same for the Rebels and recorded over 150 tackles.

Liberty freshman quarterback D.C. Ferrell broke a school record for passing yards in a season and his thousand-yard receiver Chris Cunningham is back for more as well.

Brookfield quarterback Donovan Pawlowski accounted for 18 touchdowns last year and Lowellville wideout Brady Bunofsky topped 1,000 yards and will look to join his quarterback on the Big 22 next year.

Beaver Local’s Austin Cline piled up over 2,500 total yards as a sophomore and Chaney playmaker Jason Hewlett returns with a scholarship to Cincinnati already in hand.

Over in Western Pennsylvania, Hickory quarterback Logan Woods threw for well over 2,000 yards. So did Grove City sophomore quarterback Hunter Hohman. Farrell’s Kylon Wilson might be the most electric player on the field with 23 touchdowns in just 10 games this season.