YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Ten of the high school football season, and the last chance for the Valley’s best players to prove they belong on WKBN The Big 22.

Watch the video above to see a few of the contenders that caught our attention last week.

West Branch clinched their fourth straight conference title thanks, in large part, to two Big 22 contenders. Quarterback Beau Alazaus threw for 360 yards and four touchdowns Friday night, three of which went to junior wideout Joey Jackson in their big win over Carrollton.

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Ashton O’Brien threw four touchdown passes as well, and ran for another against Youngstown East.

Canfield’s Scottie Eaton rushed for 212 yards and scored four times against Howland on Thursday night.

Wilmington’s Ben Miller stole the show in Week 9, with a staggering 339 yards rushing and five touchdowns against Slippery Rock.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Struthers quarterback Jason Dukes. The Wildcats junior rushed for 105 yards, scored twice, and recorded an interception on defense in their big win over Niles in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Then on Saturday, Farrell’s Simeir Wade took home top honors. He accounted for two touchdowns in the Steelers ‘Steel Bowl’ victory over Sharon.