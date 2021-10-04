Breakout games for Big 22 Contenders: The top performers from Week 8

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Eight of the high school football season, so there are just a few more opportunities for players around the Valley to make a bid for the Big 22.

Watch the video above to see a few of the kids that caught our attention last Friday night.

Canfield earned a big win over Austintown Fitch thanks, in part, to quarterback Broc Lowry. He rushed for over 160 yards, threw for 140 and accounted for three touchdowns in that victory.

LaBrae had three players rush for over 100 yards on Friday night. Quarterback Aidan Stephens ran for 120 on just 13 carries and scored three times against Crestview.

Brookfield’s Donovan Pawlowski had a monster game against Newton Falls. He threw for 320 yards, rushed for over 100 and accounted for five touchdowns last Friday night.

Sharpsville’s Garen Levis had a night to remember. The Devils wideout finished with over 170 yards receiving in their loss to Wilmington. He caught nine passes, four of which were touchdowns!