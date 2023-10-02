YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are only a few opportunities left for the best high school football players in the area to prove they belong on The Big 22 this season.

Watch the video above to see a few of the “Contenders” who caught our attention last week.

Mineral Ridge senior playmaker Ian Erb threw for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Rams’ win over Mathews.

Chaney junior Matt Jones scored three times as well, and had not one, but two 80-yard touchdown runs against Cardinal Mooney.

Poland running back Cole Fulton piled up 209 yards rushing and three touchdowns against Niles.

Farrell quarterback Kabron Smith threw for three scores against Wilmington, with a staggering 375 yards through the air.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was South Range quarterback Tristan Toy. The Raiders junior rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another in their big win over Girard in our WKBN Game of the Week.