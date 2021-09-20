Big numbers from Big 22 contenders in week five

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re at the midway point of the high school football season and Week Five was a big night for some of our Big 22 contenders.

Watch the video above to see some of the kids our attention last week.

Hubbard’s TC Caffey continues to pile up numbers. The senior tailback rushed for 234 yards and scored four times against Struthers.

Crestview’s Roclen Bettura rushed for over 100 yards and scored three times against Liberty.

Austintown Fitch quarterback Devin Sherwood threw three touchdown passes and ran for another against Cardinal Mooney.

Warren Harding’s Tyriq Ivory caught 6 passes for 144 yards and scored twice against Ursuline on Friday night.

But the Irish pulled off the win thanks, in part, to DeMarcus McElroy, who rushed for 145 and tied a school record with five touchdowns.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was South Range quarterback Billy Skripac. The Raider’s junior threw for 150 yards, ran for 80, and accounted for 3 touchdowns in their big win over Poland in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Other notable performances from Week 5 include:

Steven Marra – West Branch

291 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns in a 63-42 win over Canton South.

Beau Brungard – Springfield

217 yards passing, 96 yards rushing, and 5 total touchdowns in a 55-7 win over Mineral Ridge.

Joey Fell – Champion

241 yards passing, 133 yards rushing, and 3 total touchdowns in a 54-21 loss to LaBrae.

Devin Carter – LaBrae

172 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns, and one defensive touchdown in a 54-21 win over Champion.

Dalys Jett – Warren Harding

129 yards rushing, 245 yards passing and 6 total touchdowns in 50-49 loss to Ursuline.

Ramarion Whitehead – Hickory

12 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Conneaut.