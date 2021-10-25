Big finish for contenders of the Big 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football regular season is over and that means voting for the Big 22 will begin very soon.

Once the final stats are tallied, ballots will go out to every high school football coach in the Valley, and the winners will be announced on December 17. It’s a special half-hour show that will air at 7 p.m. on WKBN-TV.

Watch the video above to see a few of the Big 22 Contenders that caught our attention last week.

West Branch finished an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion last Saturday. Quarterback Dru DeShields threw for 280 yards, rushed for 115 yards, accounted for five touchdowns and scored the game-winning two-point conversion in their 1-point overtime win against Salem.

Crestview has earned a playoff spot thanks, in part, to Roclen Bettura. The Rebels’ junior rushed for 150 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in their win over Newton Falls.

Poland quarterback Jack Fulton threw three touchdown passes against rival Struthers on Friday night, and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing on the season.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was South Range quarterback Billy Skripac. The Raiders’ junior threw for 140 yards, rushed for over 70 and scored twice in their big win over Hubbard in our WKBN Game of the Week. This is the third time this season that Billy Skripac has been named our Player of the Game.