YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of high school football players, coaches and families from around the Valley will be watching this evening to find out who made The Big 22.

The official announcement will come during a special half-hour show on WKBN-TV, starting at 7 p.m.

Over the last 16 years, some of the best high school football players in our Valley’s history have earned the title of Big 22.

That list includes current players in the NFL like James Daniels from Warren Harding (Chicago Bears), Boardman’s Corey Linsley (Los Angeles Chargers), John Simon from Cardinal Mooney (Pittsburgh Steelers), Warren Harding’s Lynn Bowden (Miami Dolphins), Billy Price from Austintown Fitch (New York Giants) and countless others who have made an impact at some of the biggest college football programs in the country.

Tonight, 22 more will add their name to that legacy.

WKBN-TV will also announce the 5 Blocks of Granite, an award for the Valley’s top lineman during the show, and crown the Big 22 Ohio and Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

The Big 22 selection show starts at 7 p.m. tonight on 27 WKBN.