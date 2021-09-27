Big 22 Contenders that lit up the scoreboard in Week Six

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Seven of the of the high school football season, and we’ve got some players coming off epic performances last Friday night.

Watch the video above to see our Big 22 Contenders from last week.

Salem quarterback Jackson Johnson rushed for over 130 yards, scored twice on the ground and threw six touchdown passes against Minerva. Add it up: Johnson with eight touchdowns on Friday night.

Dru DeShields was doing same against Howland. The West Branch quarterback threw for 283 yards, led the team with 92 yards rushing and accounted for five total touchdowns against the Tigers.

Sharon is coming off a big win, thanks in part to Ja’on Phillips. The Tigers wideout caught eight passes for 155 yards and scored three times against Fort LeBoeuf.

Farrell’s Anthony Stallworth scored twice against Sharpsville and racked up a staggering 283 yards rushing on just 17 carries!

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Massillon’s Jalen Slaughter. The Tiger’s freshman quarterback threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns against Austintown Fitch in our WKBN Game of the Week.