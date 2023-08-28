YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are only two weeks into the high school football season and we’ve already had some epic games and unbelievable performances from our Valley’s best players. We call them Big 22 contenders.

Watch the video above to see the players that caught our attention last week.

Mercer opened the season with a win thanks in large part to Daemyin Mattocks. The Mustang’s senior accounted for four touchdowns and recorded two interceptions, including a game-sealing pick against Iroquois.

Girard rolled over rival Liberty on Friday with fullback Ahmad Curd-Stephens rushing for four touchdowns, and Beaver Local got three scores from quarterback Austin Cline, along with over 300 yards of total offense.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers. The Blue Devil’s senior had a game to remember, with over 400 yards passing and a staggering seven touchdowns, including a thrilling go-ahead bomb in the final seconds to clinch victory in our WKBN Game of the Week.