YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week three of high school football around the Valley brought even more outstanding performances, from record-setting shootouts to games down to the wire, here are some Big 22 contenders that turned heads this past week.

We start in Beloit where the Indians and Warriors duked it out! Girard quarterback Tuff McConahy threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns.

While across the way, quarterback Beau Alazau threw for 370 yards and tied school record six passing touchdowns for West Branch.

A lot of those those yards were to wide out Joey Jackson, the junior hauled in a school record 15 catches for 208 yards and tied another school record with four receiving scores, but a pick-6 raised his 5 total on the day.

Another insane receiving game: Brookfield’s Christian Davis 11 receptions 138 yards 2 TDs in a 26-12 win over Valley Christian.

Down at South Range: Blake Ewert only needed nine carries to rack up an insane 185 yards rushing and two scores in a 41-3 win over Warren JFK.

Another guy who didn’t need a lot of work to make an instant impact, returning Big 22 member Christian Lynch, rushing for 84 yards on just four carries with two scores for the Ursuline Irish.

Then, our player of the game from Friday night: Farrell’s Juelz Johnson.

Johnson led the Steelers with 143 rushing yards and two scores in the win over Warren Harding.