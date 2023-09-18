YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are halfway through the high school football season and coming off some epic performances last week from our Big 22 contenders.

Watch the video above to see the Big 22 Contenders that caught our attention last week.

Ursuline remains undefeated, thanks in part to Jack Ericson. The Irish quarterback threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more, all in the first half against Warren Harding.

South Range got their third straight win with Blake Ewert leading the way. He rushed for 138 and scored three times in their big win over Struthers.

Niles tailback Antuan Gardner, once again, ran wild against Lakeview after piling up 195 yards on the ground, rushing for three touchdowns, and tossing a score as well.

Mineral Ridge running back Ian Erb topped them all last week when he rushed for 203 and scored six times in the Rams win over Waterloo.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was United’s Luke Courtney. The Eagles quarterback rushed for 198 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in their big win over Southern in our WKBN Game of the Week.