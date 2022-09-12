YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are four weeks into the high school football season and we’ve already had some epic games, and big time performances from our Big 22 Contenders.

Lowellville quarterback Vinny Ballone lit it up again with 336 yards passing and 5 touchdowns against Springfield, helping the Rockets earn their first win over the Tigers in 12 years.

Warren JFK remains perfect on the season, thanks in part, to Antonio Smith. The Eagles tailback rushed for 150 yards against Sandusky Perkins, scored a touchdown, and recorded an interception on defense.

Sharpsville quarterback Caullin Summers is coming off a monster win against Reynolds. He threw for 296 yards, rushed for 50, and accounted for four touchdowns Friday night.

Mineral Ridge is riding high this week, thanks to Ian Erb. The Rams running back racked up 192 yards rushing and scored four times against rival McDonald.

Our Player of the Game from last Friday night was Austintown Fitch’s DJ Williams. The Falcons junior running back rushed for 63 yards and touchdown in their win over Ursuline. He also returned a fumble 87 yards for a score in our WKBN Game of the Week.