(WKBN) – We are six weeks into the high school football season and coming off a big weekend for our WKBN Big 22 Contenders.

Watch the video above to see which players caught our attention last week.

Ursuline running back Christian Lynch piled up over 240 yards rushing and scored four times against Chaney Saturday night.

Beaver Local quarterback Austin Cline lit it up against Oak Glen. He threw four touchdown passes with 255 yards in the air.

Brookfield’s Donovan Pawlowski accounted for five touchdowns and well over 300 total yards Friday night in their win over Crestview.

Mineral Ridge running back Ian Erb rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the Ram’s win over Western Reserve.

Southern Local remains undefeated thanks, in part, to Wyatt Morris. He scored twice and accounted for nearly 150 yards rushing in their win over rival Wellsville.

Reynolds running back Jalen Wagner stole the show on Friday. He scored eight times against Maplewood and shattered a Mercer County record with 394 yards rushing!

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was South Range standout Shane Lindstrom. The Raiders senior shined in all three phases, rushing for a touchdown on offense, intercepting a pass on defense, and returning a punt 58-yards for a touchdown in South Range’s big win over Girard in our WKBN Game of the Week.