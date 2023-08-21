YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week One of the high school football season is in the books, and we had some outstanding performances from some of the area’s best players. We call them Big 22 Contenders, and will highlight their efforts every Monday throughout the regular season.

Watch the video above to see a few of the players that caught our attention.

Niles senior running back Antuan Gardner piled up 193 yards rushing and scored four times in their win over rival Howland Thursday night.

Valley Christian has now won 12 consecutive regular season games thanks, in large part, to Ja’Sean Lindsey. He scored twice and piled up a staggering 217 yards rushing against Crestview.

Ursuline knocked off Steubenville in their opener with quarterback Jack Ericson leading the way. He threw for 235 yards and four touchdowns in that win.

Our Player of the Game from last Friday night was South Range quarterback Tristan Toy. The Raiders’ junior threw for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and helped lead the defending state champs to a big win over rival Springfield in our WKBN Game of the Week.