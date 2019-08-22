Big 22 Contender: 10 questions with Columbiana’s Jakob Cross

This year marks the 14th season for our WKBN Big 22.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year marks the 14th season for our WKBN Big 22, one of the most prestigious high school football awards in the state. Our preseason contenders include:

Jakob Cross

Columbiana Senior Quarterback and Linebacker

Every Monday at 6pm on WKBN-TV, we will highlight some of the area’s top players from Friday night. These are contenders for our Big 22.

At the end of the season, we honor the 22 best high school players from the 56 local teams in our coverage area, as voted on by the head coaches and members of the local media.

We invite the winners to our banquet in December, where we will also crown our WKBN Big 22 Ohio and Pennsylvania Player of the Year.