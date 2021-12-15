YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 5 Blocks of Granite award goes out to the Valley’s top linemen each year and is voted on by area head coaches and members of the local sports media.

Watch the video above to see this year’s winners.

Nick Bowen – Canfield

The Cardinals senior stands 6-foot-1, 285 pounds, and has been a two-year starter at Canfield. Bowen helped anchor a line that averaged over 315 yards off per game, and scored more 30 points per contest.

Brian Frasco – Ursuline

The Irish senior stands 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, and has been a four year starter at Ursuline. Frasco graded out this year at 89 percent, helping block for an offense that scored 43 points per game, and finished as the Division IV State Runner-Up.

Alex Goodrick – Hubbard

The Eagles senior stands 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, and recorded a staggering 50 pancake blocks this season. Goodrick also racked up 69 tackles on defense, including 17 tackles for loss.

Ed Kiernan – Warren JFK

The Eagles senior is a three-year captain that’s won 10 playoff games over the last 3 years. Kiernan graded out at 87 percent on the offensive line and anchored a defensive line that allowed less than 12 points per game this season.

Mason Ludwig – East Liverpool

The Potters junior stands 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, and didn’t allow a single sack this season. Ludwig graded out at 96% this year and has already received more than 10 Division One college offers.

That’s our WKBN 5 Blocks of Granite, Class of 2021. Congratulations to all of our winners this year.