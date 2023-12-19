Editor’s note: The above video is from WKBN surprising Gardner with the Big 22 trophy.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles standout Antuan Gardner has announced his commitment to continue his football career at Youngstown State.

He made the announcement on social media.

Gardner was recently named the WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year as well as the 2023 Trumbull County Player of the Year.

For his efforts this season, he named named First Team All-Ohio.

The senior standout rewrote the Red Dragons record book this season. His 2,461 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns are both single-season school records.

He will graduate with over 5,000 rushing yards and 65 career touchdowns, which, in the 111-year history of the Niles program, ranks number one of all time.