CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield standout quarterback Broc Lowry made his commitment to Indiana official on Wednesday, signing to play for the Hoosiers.

Watch the video above to see Lowry sign and hear from the Cardinals senior.

This past season, he threw for 1,661 yards and ran for another 1,607 yards with 38 total touchdowns.

Lowry holds the Cardinals’ all-time record for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

He was a first-team all-state selection in Division III, helping lead Canfield to its first state championship in school history.