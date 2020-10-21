Big 22 Contender: Get to know Austintown Fitch’s Jameire Robinson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year marks the 15th season for our WKBN Big 22, one of the most prestigious high school football awards in the state. Our preseason contenders include:

Jameire Robinson

Austintown Fitch High School Middle Linebacker

Watch the video above to hear from our Big 22 Contender.

Every Monday at 6 p.m. on WKBN-TV, we will highlight some of the area’s top players from Friday night. These are contenders for our Big 22.

At the end of the season, we honor 22 of the best high school players from the 57 local teams in our coverage area, as voted on by the head coaches and members of the local media.

We invite the winners to our banquet in December, where we will also crown our WKBN Big 22 Ohio and Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

