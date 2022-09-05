YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week of High School football in the Valley brought us plenty of excitement, especially for BIG 22 contenders on the ground

We start with someone that sees the list back to back weeks: Jalen Wagner, the Reynolds running back followed up last week 275-yard performance by topping the yardage with a whopping 304 rushing yards and 3 TDs in a shutout win over Mercer.

Another workhorse, Ursuline’s Christian Lynch. He put up 3 TDs on over 40 carries and 260 yards, carrying his team in a thrilling 40-38 win over Farrell in an epic cross state match up.

Also, Mineral Ridge’s Ian Erb put some work carrying the ball for the Rams, bashing his way for 188 yards and 2 TDs as Mineral Ridge convincingly wins for the 3rd straight week.

And then through the air, United Local’s Luke Courtney was slinging it to Grant Knight, all night, who had double digit catches for nearly 250 yards.

While Courtney racked up almost 250 passing yards and had an 89 yd touchdown run, one of his 3 total scores during the 18-point comeback.

Finally, our WKBN Game of the Week player of the game was Canfield Quarterback Broc Lowry, who threw for 140 yards and 2 TDs then ran for another 116 yards and 2 TDs in their 31-7 win over rival Poland.