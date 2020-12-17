Big 22 Class of 2020 to be announced live tonight on WKBN

The Big 22 Class of 2020 will be unveiled live tonight at 7 p.m. on WKBN and streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN app

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Big 22 Class of 2020 will be unveiled live at 7 p.m. tonight on WKBN-27 and streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

It is the 15th year for the widely-popular award, which recognizes the top high school football players from the viewing area, as voted upon by local coaches.

The Ohio and Pennsylvania players of the year will also be crowned once again.

In addition, WKBN will recognize the Five Blocks of Granite, an award that honors the top lineman from the Valley.

It is an award with an impressive list of alumni, including players that have earned scholarships to some of the biggest college football programs in the country.

Many previous members of the WKBN Big 22 have won National Championships and have been drafted into the NFL.

A complete list of the entire list of winners will be posted at WKBN.com tonight.