Sevyn Banks, Master Teague unavailable for OSU vs Michigan

Big 10 Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WCMH) — Cornerback Sevyn Banks and running back Master Teague won’t be available for Ohio State’s rivalry game against Michigan at noon.

Aside from those two, the Buckeyes have a relatively healthy team for their biggest game of the season.

Unavailable

  • Babb, Kamryn
  • Banks, Sevyn
  • Crowley, Marcus
  • Dunn, Jantzen
  • Friday, Tyler
  • Gaoteote, Palaie
  • Henry-Young, Darrion
  • Johnson, Jakailin
  • Johnson, Jaylen
  • Kacherski, Cade
  • McCall, Demario
  • McKenzie, Jaden
  • Melton, Mitchell
  • Miller, Harry
  • Miller, Jack
  • Potter, Noah
  • Proctor, Josh
  • Scott, Gee
  • Teague, Master

