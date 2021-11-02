Ryan Day discusses upcoming game against Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day held his weekly news conference, Tuesday, where he talked about the Buckeyes upcoming game against Nebraska.

The Buckeyes (7-1) are coming off a 33-24 win against Penn State. Despite the win, Ohio State fell one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college football top 25 poll.

Nebraska (3-6), on the other hand, suffered another loss last Saturday after dropping a game to Purdue 28-23.

“It truly is March Madness right now. If you win, you move on,” Day said. “I don’t care what [Nebraska’s] record is. I watch film and they’re good.”

The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out Tuesday evening. Day said he will not be paying attention to it and won’t talk to his team about the ranking, adding they know it doesn’t mean anything at this point in time.

Day was asked about Stroud’s lack of rushing attempts this season since he has 17 rushes for 18 yards and zero touchdowns through eight games. Day said he’s pleased with Stroud’s ability to extend plays with his feet to find an open man and said he doesn’t think his quarterback needs to run the ball any more than he has so far because of how effective the pass game and running backs have been.

Ohio State struggled to run the ball in the first half gaining 19 yards before finishing with 161 yards but the Buckeyes struggled to run inside the red zone the whole game going 1-for-6 inside the 20-yard line.

“You have to be able to win down in the red zone running the football . . . and we didn’t do that,” Day said.

Day added the team isn’t going to change how it allocates its time and simply needs to execute better in areas they struggled, including the red zone and false start penalties.

You can watch Day’s news conference here on NBC4i.com.