Receiver Chris Olave will miss Big Ten championship game for Ohio State

Olave was listed as unavailable to play in a team status report released by OSU on Saturday morning

Ohio State will play Northwestern on Saturday for the Big Ten championship without, arguably, the Big Ten’s best receiver.

Chris Olave was listed as unavailable to play in a team status report released by OSU on Saturday morning. The report does not specify the reason a player will miss the game, be it injury, COVID-19 test results, suspension or illness.

Olave has caught five touchdowns this season and 36 total passes. He’s second only to teammate Garrett Wilson in the Big Ten for average receiving yards per game (105).

Also listed in the report as unavailable to play, freshman receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, starting linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman. Defensive ends Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyler Friday are both out, meaning OSU will lose some depth.

Starting safety Marcus Hooker is listed as a game time decision.

OSU will get numerous starters back for their first game action since the Indiana game Nov. 21. Three offensive line starters who missed the Michigan State game (Josh Myers, Thayer Munford & Nicolas Petit-Frere) are available to play, as are linebacker Tuf Borland and defensive back Josh Proctor.

Quarterback Justin Fields will start vs. Northwestern as expected.

Game-time decision

S Marcus Hooker

Unavailable

WR Chris Booker

CB Cam Brown

LB Baron Browning

RB Steele Chambers

P Drue Chrisman

DL Jacolbe Cowan

LB Tommy Eichenberg

DE Tyler Friday

DT Zaid Hamdan

WR Jaylen Harris

QB Gunnar Hoak

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB Cade Kacherski

QB Jagger Laroe

WR Chris Olave

TE Corey Rau

LB Ben Schmiesing

SAF Bryson Shaw

OL Ryan Smith

WR Jaxson Smith Njigba

DB Alec Taylor

SAF Kourt Williams