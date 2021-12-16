COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A peek at Ohio State’s future has arrived during early signing day Wednesday with 17 players from all across the country who have signed national letters of intent to play.

Marysville’s Gabe Powers is a hard commit to Ohio State and will sign his letter of intent on Friday, Dec. 17.

Coach Ryan Day discussed the details about the class Wednesday, which you can watch in the video player above.

Day says he expects north of 20 players to commit for 2022 after the second signing day window.

The Name, Image and Likeness era has changed the landscape of college football recruiting, which Day addressed in the press conference.

“It’s very complicated . . . the concerning part is the coaches can’t set [NIL deals or relationships] up. Ohio State can’t set that up,” Day said. “That being said . . . our guys have benefitted tremendously from NIL.”\

But Day did say the NIL era having such a big sway on where players go is concerning to him.

“To say that I’m not concerned about what’s going on across the country, that wouldn’t be accurate,” he said. “I think now more than ever the focus has to be on relationships in this recruiting process.”

The newest Buckeyes represent 10 different states with six who call Ohio home. 10 of the recruits thus far are offensive players with all but two having at least a four-star rating, according to 247Sports.

Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports:

FIVE STARS

C.J. Hicks

Pos.: Linebacker

Size: 6-3, 215 lbs

School / hometown: Archbishop Alter / Dayton, Ohio

About him: 12th overall recruit nationally. Two-way player with experience at running back and wide receiver. Ran an 11.76 100m in high school track. Has excellent physical attributes for offense, defense, and special teams.

Sonny Styles

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-4, 215 lbs

School / hometown: Pickerington Central / Pickerington, Ohio

About him: 28th overall recruit nationally. Shows good ball skills, hands, and ability in man-to-man coverage. Junior who will enroll at Ohio State one year early. Brother Lorenzo is a wide receiver at Notre Dame.

FOUR STARS

Gabe Powers

Pos.: Linebacker

Size: 6-4, 230 lbs

School / hometown: Marysville High School / Marysville, Ohio

Kyion Grayes

Pos.: Wide Receiver

Size: 6-0, 175 lbs

School / hometown: Chandler High School / Chandler, Arizona

Devin Brown

Pos.: Quarterback

Size: 6-3, 190 lbs

School / hometown: Corner Canyon / Draper, Utah

Buckeye Nation, y’all better get ready for this one ‼️



Quarterback @dbrownqb33 is officially official 🔥#BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/wPAdYmZesv — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021

George Fitzpatrick

Pos.: Offensive Tackle

Size: 6-6, 285 lbs

School / hometown: Cherry Creek / Englewood, California

Buckeye Nation, you’re gonna like this guy. 💯



Newest member of the OL unit – @georgefitz88 #BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/W89BKDzvLC — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021

Kenyatta Jackson

Pos.: Edge Rusher

Size: 6-5, 235 lbs

School / hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida

Caleb Burton

Pos.: Wide Receiver

Size: 6-0, 165 lbs

School / hometown: Lake Travis / Austin, Texas

This is HOME. pic.twitter.com/fyGixs4zyu — Caleb Burton III (@calebburtoniii) June 5, 2021

Kaleb Brown

Pos.: Wide Receiver

Size: 5-11, 177 lbs

School / hometown: St. Rita / Chicago, Illinois

Tegra Tshabola

Pos.: Offensive Tackle

Size: 6-6, 350 lbs

School / hometown: Lakota West / West Chester, Ohio

Had a great home visit with @ryandaytime @CoachStudOL and @DB_CoachCoombs. Thanks for taking the time Go Bucks‼️ pic.twitter.com/EcAmpcmOhN — Tegra “Masta T” Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) December 6, 2021

Kojo Antwi

Pos.: Wide Receiver

Size: 6-0, 190 lbs

School / hometown: Lambert / Suwanee, Georgia

Appreciate these guys dropping by at the house today!! OH pic.twitter.com/P6F24NHt9Z — Kojo Antwi (@Kojo_Antwi2) December 7, 2021

Jyaire Brown

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 6-0, 178 lbs

School / hometown: Lakota West / West Chester, Ohio

Dallan Hayden

Pos.: Running Back

Size: 5-11, 195 lbs

School / hometown: Christian Brothers / Memphis, Tennessee

Ryan Turner

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 6-0, 180 lbs

School / hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida

The next great Buckeye from the Sunshine State. ☀️@RyanTurner_20 is official ‼️#BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/hIxKlPj13G — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021

Kye Stokes

Pos.: Two-Way Player

Size: 6-2, 185 lbs

School / hometown: Armwood / Seffner, Florida

Caden Curry

Pos.: Defensive Lineman

Size: 6-3, 250 lbs

School / hometown: Center Grove / Greenwood, Indiana

THREE STARS

Avery Henry

Pos.: Offensive Tackle

Size: 6-6, 305 lbs

School / hometown: St. Clairsville High School / Saint Clairsville, Ohio

Bennett Christian

Pos.: Tight End

Size: 6-6, 235 lbs

School / hometown: Allatoona / Acworth, Georgia