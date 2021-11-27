Live Blog: Ohio State trails Michigan 14-10 late in first half

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WCMH) — No. 2 Ohio State is facing No. 5 Michigan with a trip to the Big Ten Championship on the line.

Both teams fate in the College Football Playoff also hang in the balance in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes are going for thier ninth-straight win this season and ninth-straight win over the Wolverines.

Follow along here for live updates of The Game, which starts at 12:00 p.m.

1st Quarter

Michigan scores on its opening drive on a 14-yard jet sweep touchdown run by A.J. Henning. 7-0 Wolverines with 10:12 left in the the first quarter.

Michigan fake jail break screen for the jet sweep TD run. A couple of big runs on 3rd and short for the Wolverines. If OSU can't stop an offense that averages more than 200 yards rushing, we could be in for a shootout. — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) November 27, 2021

Michigan goes back inside the red zone after the Buckeyes go three and out but OSU safety Bryson Shaw intercepts Cade McNamara on the edge of the end zone.

Ohio State marches all the way down the field but is forced to settle for a field goal after Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson gets a sack on 3rd and goal. 7-3 Wolverines with 3:36 left in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Ohio State punts after getting to midfield. Offensive tackle Dawand Jones is having a hard time blocking Hutchinson.

Ohio State has its first lead of the game after a 25-yard pass to Garrett Wilson who caught the ball over the defender and got his foot inbounds along the sideline before falling into the end zone. Buckeyes lead 10-7. The play was set up by a 23-yard slant to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.