Big 10 bound: Mathews graduate Addy Jarvis transfers from YSU to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (WKBN) – Former Mathews softball standout Addy Jarvis is transferring from Youngstown State to Illinois to continue her college playing career.

The Illini made the official announcement on Tuesday.

As a Freshman last year at YSU, Jarvis was named the Horizon League Freshman of the Year. She also earned All-Horizon League Second-Team and All-Freshman Team honors.

In her lone season with the Penguins, Jarvis, appeared in 33 games, posting a 12-11 record with a 2.58 ERA in 170.2 innings of work. She also set a school record with 218 strikeouts during the season, with nine double-digit strikeout outings, including setting a school record with 16 strikeouts against Northern Kentucky on April 23.

In a release from the Illinois Athletic Department, Jarvis outlines what made playing for the Illini so appealing:

“Illinois is a place where the sky is the limit,” Jarvis said. “As soon as I walked across campus I knew I was in a special place. I’ve always pushed myself academically and athletically to reach the highest obtainable levels of achievement. I understand that the greater the challenge, the greater the effort needed to overcome. Without pushing yourself, you cannot reach your potential. The University of Illinois will provide me challenges at the highest level both, academically and athletically. I am excited to join an institution, athletic department and softball program with a unified goal to be the best we can be as people on and off the field! I am beyond grateful to be a part of the Fighting Illini family.”

Coach Perry on Jarvis

Fighting Illini Head Coach Tyra Perry is thrilled to have Jarvis with the Illinois Softball program:

“Addy Jarvis is a very mature, confident young woman. She had a top freshman campaign in the Horizon League and we believe she has potential to be a top contender in the Big Ten Conference. Addy is a top student and we are happy to welcome her to our program.”

Jarvis will be join the Illini program in the Spring of 2020.