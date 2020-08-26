Bieber wins again, Lindor homers as Indians down Twins 4-2

The Indians rallied past the Twins 4-2 Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers to Minnesota Twins’ Max Kepler in the first inning in a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Shane Bieber corrected some unusual early control issues to strike out 10 and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The Indians evened the three-game series at 1-1 between the AL Central rivals.

Bieber allowed two runs and four hits in six innings to improve to 6-0.

The Indians ended a four-game losing streak to the Twins and pulled within 1 1/2 games of the division leaders.

Lindor connected in the sixth when the Indians scored three times off reliever Jorge Alcala.

