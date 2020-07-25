Bieber strikes out 14 as Indians blank Royals 2-0 in opener

Sports

Shane Bieber has become Cleveland's ace in no time

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Shane Bieber dominated Kansas City’s hitters, striking out 14 in six innings as the Cleveland Indians beat the Royals 2-0 in their delayed home opener.

Bieber has become Cleveland’s ace in no time.

The 25-year-old began last season as the club’s No. 5 stater but appears ready to take over as the staff leader after two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber was traded last winter.

Oscar Mercado and César Hernández drove in runs for the Indians.

Cleveland’s players wore their blue road jerseys to make a statement for minorities as the Indians consider changing their name after 105 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award