Bieber strikes out 14 as Indians blank Royals 2-0 in opener

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Shane Bieber dominated Kansas City’s hitters, striking out 14 in six innings as the Cleveland Indians beat the Royals 2-0 in their delayed home opener.

Bieber has become Cleveland’s ace in no time.

The 25-year-old began last season as the club’s No. 5 stater but appears ready to take over as the staff leader after two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber was traded last winter.

Oscar Mercado and César Hernández drove in runs for the Indians.

Cleveland’s players wore their blue road jerseys to make a statement for minorities as the Indians consider changing their name after 105 years.