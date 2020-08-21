Bieber strikes out 11 as streaking Indians shut out Pirates

Sports

The Cleveland Indians blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 to win their sixth in a row and sweep the three-game series.

by: JOHN PERROTTO - Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Unbeaten Shane Bieber racked up 11 more strikeouts and combined with four relievers on a seven-hitter Thursday night as the Cleveland Indians blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 to win their sixth in a row and sweep the three-game series.

The right-hander scattered six hits and did not walk a batter in six innings before being lifted after his pitch count reached 99.

Bieber raised his season strikeout total to a major league-best 65 in 40 2/3 innings, an average of 14.4 per nine innings.

Oliver Perez, Nick Wittgren, James Karinchak and Brad Hand finished the shutout.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com