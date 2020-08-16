Bieber sharp again, Indians beat Tigers for 19th time in row

Sports

Cleveland’s winning streak against one opponent is the longest since the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 23 times in a row in 1969

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber dominated once again, striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers for the 19th straight time, winning 3-1.

Cleveland’s winning streak against one opponent is the longest since the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 23 times in a row in 1969.

Bieber is 4-0 with a 1.30 ERA in five starts. He allowed three hits and a walk.

The All-Star Game MVP from last year has struck out a major league-leading 54 in only 34 2/3 innings this season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award