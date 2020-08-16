Bieber sharp again, Indians beat Tigers for 19th time in row

Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cleveland’s winning streak against one opponent is the longest since the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 23 times in a row in 1969

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber dominated once again, striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers for the 19th straight time, winning 3-1.

Bieber is 4-0 with a 1.30 ERA in five starts. He allowed three hits and a walk.

The All-Star Game MVP from last year has struck out a major league-leading 54 in only 34 2/3 innings this season.