Bieber extends own MLB strikeout record, Indians beat Cubs

CLEVELAND (AP) – Shane Bieber pitched out of some early trouble before extending his strikeout record and César Hernández hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Bieber struck out eight and has now fanned at least that many in 20 consecutive starts.

Hernández homered in the fifth off Adbert Alzolay, who matched Bieber, Cleveland’s Cy Young winner, for six innings.

José Ramírez added a solo homer for the up-and-down Indians, who have been no-hit twice this season but have won seven of eight. Eric Sogard homered for the Cubs.