Bieber dazzles as Indians top White Sox in extra innings

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – The Indians topped the White Sox 2-0 in 10 innings Tuesday night in game two of a four-game series.
Roberto Perez drove in the go-ahead run for Cleveland in the top of the 10th inning on an infield single scoring Franmil Reyes, giving the Indians a 1-0 advantage.
Amed Rosario drove in the game’s final run with an RBI double to center which scored Josh Naylor, increasing the lead to 2-0.
Indians’ starting pitcher Shane Bieber tossed nine shutout innings with 11 strikeouts.
Chicago’s Lucas Giolito was also dominant, tossing seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts.
The Indians improve to 6-4 on the season while the White Sox drop to 5-6.
Game three of the series is Wednesday night. Zach Plesac will pitch for Cleveland against Chicago’s Carlos Rodon.