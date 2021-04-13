Bieber dazzles as Indians top White Sox in extra innings

The Indians improve to 6-4 on the season while the White Sox drop to 5-6

Cleveland Indians starter Shane Bieber delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – The Indians topped the White Sox 2-0 in 10 innings Tuesday night in game two of a four-game series.

Roberto Perez drove in the go-ahead run for Cleveland in the top of the 10th inning on an infield single scoring Franmil Reyes, giving the Indians a 1-0 advantage.

Amed Rosario drove in the game’s final run with an RBI double to center which scored Josh Naylor, increasing the lead to 2-0.

Indians’ starting pitcher Shane Bieber tossed nine shutout innings with 11 strikeouts.

Chicago’s Lucas Giolito was also dominant, tossing seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

The Indians improve to 6-4 on the season while the White Sox drop to 5-6.

Game three of the series is Wednesday night. Zach Plesac will pitch for Cleveland against Chicago’s Carlos Rodon.

