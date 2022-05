BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Kyle Bickerstaff struck out twelve Blue Devils in seven innings of work as Mineral Ridge shutout Reserve, 6-0. Bickerstaff allowed just one hit.

The Rams improve to 8-3 in the MVAC Scarlet Tier and 9-4 overall.

A.J. Sandy led Ridge with two hits. Aaron Myers drove in a pair of runs.

The two schools will meet again Tuesday at Mineral Ridge at 5 p.m.