Betts homers, Urias picks up 9th win as Dodgers top Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, center, is greeted at the dugout steps by manager Dave Roberts, right, after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Mookie Betts hit the 25th leadoff home run of his career and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their dominance of the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 6-3 win.

Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence.

Cody Bellinger added two hits and Zack McKinstry drove in two runs as Los Angeles won its 13th straight over the Pirates.



Phil Bickford picked up his first save when the game was called with one out in the top of the eighth inning after a rain delay of 1:15.