‘Best thing I could have asked for’: Austintown baseball and softball seniors get their senior night sendoff

11 Fitch senior baseball and softball players had their senior night in an nontraditional way Saturday evening

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Things have been hard for the Class of 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Graduations and sports seasons were lost with stay-at-home orders.

But for Austintown baseball and softball seniors, they finally got to have their Senior Day festivities Saturday afternoon at Coppola Field at the high school.

“I thought that our last practice, before they shut everything down, was going to be the last time we were going to be on this field,” says baseball senior Josh Corll. “Great to be back out here even if it is just a softball game. I wish we were playing baseball, but this is just as good.”

Three softball and eight baseball seniors were recognized and escorted on the field before playing a slow-pitch softball game against coaches, teachers and parents.

“Despite the circumstances, this is literally the best thing I could have asked for,” says softball senior Jenna Chmelik. “This is so special, and it is even more special that we get to play against our parents and coaches.”

Every senior was also given a scholarship.