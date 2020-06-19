“Best shape I’ve ever been in” – Girard’s Malito stronger than ever heading to Louisville later this month

Nick Malito has focused on lifting the past several months during the pandemic and it's paying off as he heads to Louisville on June 29th

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Girard track and football standout Nick Malito is heading to the ACC to play football at Louisville later this month.

At Girard, Malito was an elite wide receiver with over 2,400 career receiving yards and 27 touchdowns over the past four years. Back in 2018, he played a big role in the Indians’ run to the Division IV State Championship Game.

‘The biggest thing Girard instilled in me is just family,” said Malito. “The state championship was something I’ll never forget. We were saying before the season, I was telling people, we’re going to the state championship and everyone would laugh it off and not believe it. But our team kind of knew before anybody else that it was going to be a special year.”

Malito was also a special athlete on the track at Girard, placing 8th in the 100 meter dash as a junior at the State Meet. He didn’t get a chance to get back on the podium this year, but has been staying sharp by working out on his own and with friends around Girard. After dealing with some hamstring issues during football season, Malito is now fully healthy and stronger than ever.

“I feel 100%,” he said. “Lifting-wise, I think I’ve gotten so much stronger since the quarantine started. Having the opportunity to lift every day and have that be my main focus. Overall, conditioning-wise, I think I’m probably in the best shape I’ve ever been in.”

Malito was originally committed to Toledo last summer before visiting Louisville in the fall, when the coaching staff won him over. He’ll play for head coach Scott Satterfield, who’s entering his second season with the Cardinals.

“The biggest thing for me is I just have so much to learn,” said Malito. “Whether it’s reading defenses or learning the entire offense. But as long as I know what I’m doing, I’ll probably get some playing time, more so at outside receiver, either X or Z, maybe some Y.”

Malito is heading to campus on June 29th. The team is bringing players back in three different phases amid the pandemic. For now, conditioning will be the main focus until the coaching staff is allowed to resume regular practice.

“I want to go and start the next chapter of my life and just try to make my family proud and make my Girard coaches proud who have shaped me into the player and man I am today.”