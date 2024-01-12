WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – From players to coaches, this season for Warren JFK basketball has been years in the making.

“This was the year where, you know, we were looking for,” head coach Mark Komlanc said. “We have five seniors, four starting and Nick Ryan as a junior.”

“I’ve been playing with these guys since fifth, sixth grade,” senior Michael Condoleon said.

“Playing with these guys since fifth grade has been amazing,” senior Nico Ciminero said.

Now halfway through the season, they sit 11-1 and already have big wins, including taking down defending state champion Akron Hoban, among others.

“We beat Mooney, we beat Hoban, so we’re rolling up wins that we normally wouldn’t win. But it’s been awesome to do with these guys,” Ciminero said. “I think we got a pretty special group here.”

More recently, JFK earned the #1 ranking in Division IV in the latest Associated Press statewide poll.

“I have all the trust in the world that we’re going to work together and we’re going to play together in order to get the outcomes that we want,” Condoleon said. “Playing together since such a young age, I feel like a built that trust in these guys. I want to go into battle with no other people I want to go out there and play with.”

This team has been able to rack up that success thanks to four different Eagles averaging double figures.

“Nobody cares who’s scoring as long as we’re scoring and that’s the bottom line, that’s why we’re 11-1 right now,” Komlanc said.

Starting junior Nick Ryan sits a little more than 17 points a game along with 10 boards.

Condoleon is right at that mark, and so is Jaden Rishel at 16.5 points — both 1,000-point scorers.

And there’s more, Ciminero also averages nearly 12 points and 6 assists a game as well.

“They’ve also bought into the fact that if everyone is a threat to score on the floor it’s easier for them,” Komlanc said.

But at this point, they know a deep run is ultimately what this team is working toward.

“For them to get the recognition they’re getting is great, but they also they understand that rankings and all that stuff doesn’t mean anything,” Komlanc said. “All that matters is how they’re playing in March and that they’re still playing in March.”

“Just remember that feeling of losing, and I keep reminding yourself that this is our last year to do it, because after this we got, we don’t have any more years,” Ciminero said.

Down the final stretch of the season, this team isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon.

“Being able to practice with them, play with them and achieve these goals, it’s almost like easy because I’ve known them for so long. I’ve been around them, their families, their parents, all that,” Condoleon said. “I just feel like it makes it very easy to come to pretty much our work and do what we got to do with the people that we love.”

The top-ranked Eagles are back in action tonight as they host Southeast at home with a 7 p.m. scheduled tipoff.