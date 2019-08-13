Best in the State! Brookfield golf coach named top coach by Ohio State Golf Coaches Association

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield golf head coach Larry Smoot has been named the Ohio State Golf Coaches Association 2019 Golf Coach of the Year.
Smoot coached the team to a perfect 14-0 regular season record this past year.
The Warriors won the regular season All-American Conference Blue Division championship and later won the conference tournament.
Brookfield won their sectional tournament with a score of 291, which is a new school record. They followed that with a District title and finished state runner-up.
Three of Smoot’s players were named to the OHSAA all-state first team.