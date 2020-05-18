‘Best I have ever refereed for’: Valley native, former NBA official reflects on The Last Dance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Like most of us in the sports world, Valley native and retired NBA official Joe DeRosa has been glued to The Last Dance, a 10 part docuseries on Michael Jordan’s run with the Chicago Bulls.

“In my opinion, he is the best that I have ever had the chance to referee for,” DeRosa said on Monday in a FaceTime interview. “I thought the entire series was exactly the way Michael prepared, performed and made himself more outstanding than probably anyone that has played that game.”

DeRosa officiated well over 1,200 career games and said he will never forget the first time he officiated M.J.

“He knew my name,” DeRosa said. “He made a great move, he got fouled, I watched the move and forgot the number of the guy who fouled him and he ended up telling me who fouled him, and he was right. My crew chief asked me after the game, ‘How much do you think Michael had?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, 25?’ He had 45 out of 90!”

There is no questioning the greatness of Michael Jordan — six NBA Championships and an Olympic gold medal.

DeRosa said it was great to have a chance to relive his career and give the younger generation a chance to see what made Jordan so special.

“It was really special, it really was,” DeRosa said. “When you kept watching, it got even more special. I just hope that they watched it and can absorb everything about who he was and how he became who he was and how he lived up to the expectations. His will to win was probably matched by nobody ever.”