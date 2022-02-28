STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville boys basketball team rallied from behind Monday night in the Division IV Struthers District Semifinals to win 73-67.

With the game tied under a minute to go, Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone found Anthony Lucente down low for the go-ahead basket.

The Rockets wouldn’t give the lead back to the Lions.

Lucente led Lowellville with 21 points while Vinny Ballone had 18, Brady Bunofsky added 14 and Justin Beeson had 12.

For Heartland Christian, Jonathan Bertovich had a game-high 29 points while Sam Osborn had 14 and Will Morgan added 11.

The win moves Lowellville to the District Final on Friday night against the winner of the Badger/St. Thomas Aquinas matchup on Tuesday.