Bertovich and Donofrio each tally 17; Heartland registers win #4

Jonathan Bertovich and Joey Donofrio each finished with a double-double

Heartland Christian Lions High School Basketball

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian registers their fourth win in five tries by topping the Academy of Urban Scholars, 76-38.

Jonathan Bertovich and Joey Donofrio both scored 17 points apiece for the Lions. Donofrio hauled down 11 boards while Bertovich dished out 11 assists. Steven Baker scored 14 also.

Heartland will travel to play Valley Christian this weekend.

George Peoples led the Hawks with 19 points. Nick Grier added 11.

This Saturday, the Hawks are scheduled to meet East Palestine.

