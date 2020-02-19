Bertolini’s bunch made quite the impression during opening weekend

With momentum on their side, YSU looks to keep rolling against the Cougars

YSU is set to begin their trip to Charleston this Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After taking 2 of 3 from the Houston Cougars in college baseballs’ opening weekend, the Penguins baseball team will travel to Charleston, South Carolina to face the College of Charleston beginning on Friday at 4 pm. Last year, the Cougars finished 36-21. In each of the past two seasons, the Cougars baseball program has won 36 games. So far, this year, College of Charleston has topped Iona twice and lost to Maryland.

Results/Upcoming Schedule

Feb. 14 – Houston 7 Penguins 3

Feb. 15 – Penguins 6 Houston 3/11 innings

Feb. 16 – Penguins 8 Houston 6/10 innings

Feb. 21 – at College of Charleston, 4

Feb. 22 – at College of Charleston, 2

Feb. 23 – at College of Charleston, 1

Feb. 27 – at Abilene Christian, 7:05

Feb. 28 – at Abilene Christian, 7:05

Feb. 29 – at Abilene Christian, 2:05

Mar. 3 – at Pitt, 3

Mar. 6 – at North Carolina Central, 6

Mar. 7 – at North Carolina Central, 3

Mar. 8 – at North Carolina Central, 1

Mar. 10 – Bowling Green, 3

Head Coach: Dan Bertolini, 4th season (48-120)

Returning Position Players – Senior Blaze Glenn (.246 BA, 9 HR, 42 RBIs). Juniors Lucas Nasonti (.245 BA, 8 2Bs) and Jeff Wehler (.290 BA, 27 RBIs, 30 SBs). Sophomores Phillip Glasser (.266 BA, 20 RBIs) and catcher Dylan Swarmer (.225 BA).

Returning Pitchers – Senior Collin Floyd (LHP). Junior Colin Clark (LHP). Sophomores Marco DeFalco (LHP) and righties Travis Perry and Jon Snyder.

YSU’s Recent History

2019 – 13-41 (7-20, Horizon)

2018 – 18-38 (10-19, Horizon)

2017 – 15-40 (9-21, Horizon)

2016 – 14-38 (5-21, Horizon)

2015 – 16-34 (9-21, Horizon)

2014 – 17-38 (6-17, Horizon) – Won Horizon League Tournament

2013 – 14-43 (8-16, Horizon)

2012 – 11-44 (7-23, Horizon)

2011 – 16-41 (7-16, Horizon)

2010 – 22-34 (9-18, Horizon)

2009 – 16-35 (10-14, Horizon)

2008 – 23-33 (12-12, Horizon)

2007 – 19-37 (9-21, Horizon)

2006 – 26-29 (16-13, Horizon)

2005 – 29-27 (10-6, Horizon)

2020 Horizon Standings (as of Feb. 17)

Oakland – 0-0 (2-0)

YSU – 0-0 (2-1)

Milwaukee – 0-0 (1-3)

UIC – 0-0 (0-3)

Wright State – 0-0 (0-3)

Northern Kentucky – 0-0 (0-4)