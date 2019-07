BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) - Record numbers are out for the Western Reserve football team with 60 players out for football with 104 boys in the high school.

Head Coach Andy Hake is now entering his 11th season with the Blue Devils and says it's about these kids buying into the program and the community behind them.

"It's what we represent and every kid on our team comes out with a flag and they believe in it," said Hake. "I think that has a lot to do with it, it's a community that has values."