CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – A misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing has been resubmitted by Cincinnati police against Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

The charge stems from a January incident, where Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a women. The initial charge was dismissed by police, but has been refiled following new information.

The 26-year old has spent the last six years in Cincinnati and ranks 5th in Bengals history with 5,378 career rushing yards.

Mixon was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 when he ran for a career high 1,205 yards and accounted for 16 total touchdowns.