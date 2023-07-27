CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field at training camp on Thursday.

There is no official update from the team regarding his health status. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Burrow suffered a calf strain.

Burrow suffered the injury scrambling to his right away from pressure when he came up limping and immediately went to the ground.

Multiple published reports say that Burrow and the Bengals are engaged in contract extension talks that could make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.