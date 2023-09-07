CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cincinnati Bengals have signed quarterback Joe Burrow to a record-breaking five-year, $275 million contract extension.

The new contract makes him the highest-paid player in National Football League history.

He helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in just his second year in the NFL.

In three seasons in the NFL, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has piled up 11,774 passing yards and 82 touchdowns.

Burrow and the Bengals will kick off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10 on the road against the Cleveland Browns. The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.