Bengals claim former Browns’ kicker off waivers

Cleveland Browns place kicker Austin Seibert (4) attempts an extra point in the first half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. The Browns are replacing kicker Austin Seibert after he missed an extra point and field goal in Sunday’s opener, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press. Seibert, who clanged his extra point off the left upright and pushed a 41-yard field-goal try to the right, will be replaced by Cody Parkey, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the move official. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bengals have officially claimed Kicker Austin Seibert off waivers from the Browns.

Seibert was waived by Cleveland on Monday after missing a field goal and an extra point in Sunday’s season-opening loss in Baltimore.

He is a second-year pro out of the University of Oklahoma and was originally a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2019.

For his career, Seibert is 25 of 30 (83.3 percent) on FGs and 30 of 36 (83.3) on PATs.

The Bengals added Seibert after their current Kicker Randy Bullock suffered an injury on Sunday.

