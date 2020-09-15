Bengals claim former Browns’ kicker off waivers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bengals have officially claimed Kicker Austin Seibert off waivers from the Browns.
Seibert was waived by Cleveland on Monday after missing a field goal and an extra point in Sunday’s season-opening loss in Baltimore.
He is a second-year pro out of the University of Oklahoma and was originally a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2019.
For his career, Seibert is 25 of 30 (83.3 percent) on FGs and 30 of 36 (83.3) on PATs.
The Bengals added Seibert after their current Kicker Randy Bullock suffered an injury on Sunday.
