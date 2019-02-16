Bengals' Billy Price back in the Valley: "Looking to do big things in Year Two" Video

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Austintown Fitch grad and current Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price is back home this weekend.

He signed autographs and interacted with fans Saturday at a Greenwood Chevrolet Auto Expo.

Price is recently coming off his rookie season in the NFL, where he suffered a foot injury that kept him out seven weeks. He's back to full strength and expects the Bengals to be much improved under new head coach Zac Taylor.

"It's going to be different this year but I think we're going to be doing some pretty good things down there in Cincy," said Price.

With the resurgence of the Cleveland Browns, the AFC North is as competitive as ever, and Price knows his team will have to be at their best in 2019.

"It's a tough division, you're playing top notch defenses, top ten NFL defenses every single week," said Price.

"The Browns have a very strong front seven, the Ravens have historically always had a very strong front seven and then Pittsburgh with the "Steel Curtain" defense. We had a tough year had a lot of guys with multiple injuries."

"I think it was 18 guys missing multiple weeks so it's tough. But the injury bug comes into Cincy once every so once often then it leaves so we're looking to do some big things next year."