Highlights: Bender accounts for 4 TDs; Wilmington cruises into the Quarterfinals

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington’s perfect season continues after tonight’s 42-14 win over Karns City. The Greyhounds (8-0) have now won 24 home games in a row.
Wilmington moves onto the Class 2A State Quarterfinals where they’ll meet the winner of tomorrow’s game between Berlin-Brothersvalley and Chestnut Ridge
In the opening half, Caelan Bender scored three times on the ground to give the Greyhounds a 21-0 halftime advantage.
Receiving the opening kickoff of the second half, Mason Reed raced 76 yards to open up the Wilmington lead to 28-points (28-0).
Darren Miller and Ethan Susen both scored on big plays in the second half. Miller crossed the goal line after gaining 44-yards to extend their lead to 35-0. Ethan Susen caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Caelan Bender in the fourth frame.
Bender scored on three running plays and on a pass play (to Susen).
Karns City, who had defeated Brookville in the District 9 championship game, suffered their third setback of the season (6-3).
Scoring Chart
Wilmington, 42-14 F
First Quarter
W – Caelan Bender, 1-yard TD run (W 7-0)
Second Quarter
W – Caelan Bender, 60-yard TD run (W 14-0)
W – Caelan Bender, 8-yard TD run (W 21-0)
Third Quarter
W – Mason Reed, 76-yard kickoff return for TD (W 28-0)
W – Darren Miller, 44-yard TD run (W 35-0)
K – Luke Garing, 1-yard TD run (W 35-7)
Fourth Quarter
W – Ethan Susen, 36-yard TD catch from Caelan Bender (W 42-7)
K – Luke Garing, 1-yard TD run (W 42-14)
Wilmington 2020 Schedule
Greyhounds 42 Karns City 14*
Greyhounds 19 Farrell 14*
Greyhounds 57 Sharpsville 14
Greyhounds 21 Farrell 20
Greyhounds 58 Greenville 6
Greyhounds 42 Sharpsville 0
Greyhounds 41 Farrell 20
Greyhounds 48 Greenville 0
*-Playoffs