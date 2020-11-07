Highlights: Bender accounts for 4 TDs; Wilmington cruises into the Quarterfinals

Caelan Bender scored the first 3 touchdowns of the game on the ground

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington’s perfect season continues after tonight’s 42-14 win over Karns City. The Greyhounds (8-0) have now won 24 home games in a row.

Wilmington moves onto the Class 2A State Quarterfinals where they’ll meet the winner of tomorrow’s game between Berlin-Brothersvalley and Chestnut Ridge

In the opening half, Caelan Bender scored three times on the ground to give the Greyhounds a 21-0 halftime advantage.

Receiving the opening kickoff of the second half, Mason Reed raced 76 yards to open up the Wilmington lead to 28-points (28-0).

Darren Miller and Ethan Susen both scored on big plays in the second half. Miller crossed the goal line after gaining 44-yards to extend their lead to 35-0. Ethan Susen caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Caelan Bender in the fourth frame.

Bender scored on three running plays and on a pass play (to Susen).

Karns City, who had defeated Brookville in the District 9 championship game, suffered their third setback of the season (6-3).

Scoring Chart

Wilmington, 42-14 F

First Quarter

W – Caelan Bender, 1-yard TD run (W 7-0)

Second Quarter

W – Caelan Bender, 60-yard TD run (W 14-0)

W – Caelan Bender, 8-yard TD run (W 21-0)

Third Quarter

W – Mason Reed, 76-yard kickoff return for TD (W 28-0)

W – Darren Miller, 44-yard TD run (W 35-0)

K – Luke Garing, 1-yard TD run (W 35-7)

Fourth Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 36-yard TD catch from Caelan Bender (W 42-7)

K – Luke Garing, 1-yard TD run (W 42-14)

Wilmington 2020 Schedule

Greyhounds 42 Karns City 14*

Greyhounds 19 Farrell 14*

Greyhounds 57 Sharpsville 14

Greyhounds 21 Farrell 20

Greyhounds 58 Greenville 6

Greyhounds 42 Sharpsville 0

Greyhounds 41 Farrell 20

Greyhounds 48 Greenville 0

*-Playoffs